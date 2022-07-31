Former Barishal mayor Kamal dies

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.
BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy expressed deep shock at the death of Ahsan Habib Kamal.
Kamal’s mortal remains will be taken to his home in Barishal city on Sunday.
His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Barishal Zila School premises around 2:00pm this noon, said family sources.
Ahsan Habib Kamal is the former president of Barishal unit BNP and the former fisheries affairs secretary of BNP central committee. He was also a former chairman of Barishal Municipality.