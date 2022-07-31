Bangladesh

Former Barishal mayor Kamal dies

Prothom Alo English Desk
Barishal
Barishal City Corporation’s former Mayor and BNP leader Ahsan Habib Kamal passed away at a city hospital on Saturday night. He was 68.

Kamal breathed his last at 11:00pm while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the capital, said BNP media cell convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan.

He was suffering from kidney complications, Swapan added.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy expressed deep shock at the death of Ahsan Habib Kamal.

Kamal’s mortal remains will be taken to his home in Barishal city on Sunday.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Barishal Zila School premises around 2:00pm this noon, said family sources.

Ahsan Habib Kamal is the former president of Barishal unit BNP and the former fisheries affairs secretary of BNP central committee. He was also a former chairman of Barishal Municipality.

