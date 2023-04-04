Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM Hasina

The prime minister made the remarks when newly appointed Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newspersons after the meeting.

According to Karim, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the growing relationship between the two countries with cooperation in various fields for the last five decades following the pathway set up by Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During the meeting, the French envoy has expressed his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Bangladesh particularly in the areas of aviation and aerospace.

She said they also have eagerness to work with Bangladesh in maritime security.