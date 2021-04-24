CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years

Awami League leader M Zahirul Alam Dobhas has been appointed as the chairman of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) for another three years, reports UNB.

A notice in this regard has been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Dobhas has been asked to resign from other organisational or institutional posts before joining as the chairman for the new term.

In his previous term, CDA was not seen carrying out any significant urban development works.

For this a section of the people of Chattogram are critical of the authority’s decision of extending his term.