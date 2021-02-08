CDCS director, French ambassador visit Rohingya camps

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Director of the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) Eric Chevallier and French ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar recently
Director of the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) Eric Chevallier and French ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar recently Courtesy

Director of the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) Eric Chevallier has recently visited the Rohingya camps along with French ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh.

They met with people from the Rohingya community and shared views with women, children and physicians in the camps on possible opportunities for repatriation, says a press release.

Advertisement

The CDCS director and the ambassador visited one of the Ideas Boxes managed by Bibliothèques sans Frontières and inaugurated a community resource center managed by Médecins du Monde, both being funded by the CDCS.

Along with Runa Khan, they participated in the inauguration of the construction work for the new Friendship Hospital in Ukhiya, also funded by the CDCS.

More News

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Migrant workers restart from zero

Migrant workers restart from zero

People aged 40 will get COVID-19 vaccine

People aged 40 will get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 316 cases

COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 316 cases