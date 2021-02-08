CDCS director, French ambassador visit Rohingya camps

Director of the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) Eric Chevallier has recently visited the Rohingya camps along with French ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh.
They met with people from the Rohingya community and shared views with women, children and physicians in the camps on possible opportunities for repatriation, says a press release.
The CDCS director and the ambassador visited one of the Ideas Boxes managed by Bibliothèques sans Frontières and inaugurated a community resource center managed by Médecins du Monde, both being funded by the CDCS.
Along with Runa Khan, they participated in the inauguration of the construction work for the new Friendship Hospital in Ukhiya, also funded by the CDCS.