CEC to visit Russia to observe election there

The letter was signed by the EC deputy secretary Md Shah Alam. It was sent to the CAG chief accounts and finance officer who is in charge of approving the EC secretariat's financial expenditure.
In the letter signed by the EC deputy secretary Shah Alam, it was said that a delegation led by CEC KM Nurul Huda was going on an official trip to Russia to observe the elections to the state Duma there. The other member of the delegation is the CEC's personal secretary (PS) Abdu Kashem Mohammed Mazharul Islam.
The Duma election is to be held on 17-19 September. The Bangladesh delegation is reportedly going to observe the Duma election at the invitation of the Russian election commission.
The letter stated that the delegation will start their journey for Russia at a convenient date near to 16 September and will return to Dhaka on 21 September. The delegation will remain five nights in Russia.
The letter stated that Russia would bear the expenses for five nights' hotel accommodation and local hospitality for the two participants. However the Bangladesh election commission would pay for international airfare and incidental costs.