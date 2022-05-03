Celebrate Eid by maintaining health rules: President Hamid

“One thing we need to keep in mind . . . the Covid-19 pandemic is under control but this lethal disease has not completely disappeared. Coronavirus infections are on the rise again in many parts of the world,” he said.

The head of the state feared that the situation could worsen at any time if the people did not become aware of their movement and lifestyle at this situation.

President Hamid added: “We must not call for any danger . . . to make everyone happy” on the holy celebration.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no religious festival of any community, including Eid, were celebrated and enjoyed in the expected joyous atmosphere in last two years, Hamid mentioned.