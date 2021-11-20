'We will be with the light, we will march on the right path'
Prothom Alo asssicate editor Anisul Hoque takes the stage. He announced the end of the stage performance saying the commitment, 'We will be with the light, we will march on the right path.'
Amar mukti aloy aloy
Dance performance on Rabindra song ‘Amar mukti aloy aloy’ by Puja Sengupta and Turangami Dance Troupe.
Bappa Majumdar performing
Bappa Majumdar is performing Lalon song ‘Khachar bhitor ochin pakhi’.
Trust on light
Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman said late chairman of Mediastar Limited Latifur Rahman had a deep emotion over Porthom Alo. After 23 years, Prothom Alo has become the top media of the country. Prothom Alo will be the voice of people. Prothom Alo will fight aganist all injustices. Let us trust on light.
Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman delivering speech
Latifur Rahman Award-2021 in Journalism
Prothom Alo senior correspondent Rozina Islam has been awarded the Latifur Rahman Award in Journalism. The Award has been introduced this year in honour of late chairman of Mediastar Limited Latifur Rahman. Prothom Alo's best journalist of the year wil receive this award. Rozina Islam received the award this year.
Readers are our strength
It is this huge number of readers that is the strength of Prothom Alo. The 14 million readers in 210 countries, are its courage and strength. Prothom Alo is no longer just restricted to being a newspaper. Prothom Alo is now the biggest Bangla media in the world.
Let youth of Bangladesh go ahead
Guests are enjoyng a short documentary film 'Ironman' on Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat. Guests applued Arafat. Editor Matiur Rahman said continue on your way ahead, let the youth of Bangladesh go ahead, let Bangladesh go ahead.
Hurdles come, we have to cross them
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman has taken the stage to give welcome address. He said, "Due to coronavirus, for almost two years, all over the world we went through difficult times. We are emerging from those dark days. There are rays of light peeping up on the horizon. That is life. Hurdles come and we have to cross them."
Guests welcomed by music
Guests are being welcomed by music. Hemonto is in instrumental dhun and Emon Chowdhury is in presentation
Guests exchange felicitation
Eminent citizens including politicians, academicians, businesspersons, athletes and artistes have graced the celebratory event on the occasion of the 23rd founding anniversary of Prothom Alo. The main programme starts at 8:00 pm. Guests exchange felicitation.