Bangladesh

Prothom Alo's 23rd founding anniversary

'We will be with the light, we will march on the right path'

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Politicians of various parties sat in the same table at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on the occasion of Prothom Alo's 23rd founding anniversary on Saturday.
Today, Prothom Alo has become the biggest Bangla media from a newspaper. Prothom Alo is now the most trusted and popular Bangla media of the Bangalees at home and abroad both in print and digital media. The 4th November was the 23rd founding anniversary of Prothom Alo. The newspaper has celebrates its anniversary through various events. And, a celebratory event is organised at the Grand Ballroom of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden today, Saturday.

Prothom Alo asssicate editor Anisul Hoque takes the stage. He announced the end of the stage performance saying the commitment, 'We will be with the light, we will march on the right path.'

Amar mukti aloy aloy

Dance performance on Rabindra song ‘Amar mukti aloy aloy’ by Puja Sengupta and Turangami Dance Troupe.

Bappa Majumdar performing

Bappa Majumdar is performing Lalon song ‘Khachar bhitor ochin pakhi’.

Trust on light

Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman said late chairman of Mediastar Limited Latifur Rahman had a deep emotion over Porthom Alo. After 23 years, Prothom Alo has become the top media of the country. Prothom Alo will be the voice of people. Prothom Alo will fight aganist all injustices. Let us trust on light.

Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman delivering speech

Latifur Rahman Award-2021 in Journalism

Prothom Alo senior correspondent Rozina Islam has been awarded the Latifur Rahman Award in Journalism. The Award has been introduced this year in honour of late chairman of Mediastar Limited Latifur Rahman. Prothom Alo's best journalist of the year wil receive this award. Rozina Islam received the award this year.

Readers are our strength

It is this huge number of readers that is the strength of Prothom Alo. The 14 million readers in 210 countries, are its courage and strength. Prothom Alo is no longer just restricted to being a newspaper. Prothom Alo is now the biggest Bangla media in the world.

Let youth of Bangladesh go ahead

Guests are enjoyng a short documentary film 'Ironman' on Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat. Guests applued Arafat. Editor Matiur Rahman said continue on your way ahead, let the youth of Bangladesh go ahead, let Bangladesh go ahead.

Hurdles come, we have to cross them

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman has taken the stage to give welcome address. He said, "Due to coronavirus, for almost two years, all over the world we went through difficult times. We are emerging from those dark days. There are rays of light peeping up on the horizon. That is life. Hurdles come and we have to cross them."

Guests welcomed by music 

Guests are being welcomed by music. Hemonto is in instrumental dhun and Emon Chowdhury is in presentation

Guests exchange felicitation

Eminent citizens including politicians, academicians, businesspersons, athletes and artistes have graced the celebratory event on the occasion of the 23rd founding anniversary of Prothom Alo. The main programme starts at 8:00 pm. Guests exchange felicitation.

