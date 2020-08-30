Chattogram COVID-19 cases near 17,000

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 4,491 with the healing of 51 more people in the last 24 hours among 16,980 infected persons in the district.
“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and dedicated corona isolation hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” said Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram.
A total of 273 people died till Sunday by the lethal virus in the district.
Besides, 26 more people were detected positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the district.
Among the total 16,980 coronavirus infected persons, 12,072 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4,908 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 25 are from Chattogram city and one from Patiya upazila of the district, hospital sources said.
Besides, 5,006 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 4,491 have recovered and 273 died while the rest 7,210 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district”, Fazle Rabbi said.