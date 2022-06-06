Bangladesh

Chattogram depot fire: No case filed yet yet

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram and Sitakunda
Smoke billows following the massive explosion and outbreak of fire at the BM Container depot in Sonaichhari union of Chattogram’s Sitakundu Upazila on 4 June 2022. Picture was taken on 5 June 2022.
Smoke billows following the massive explosion and outbreak of fire at the BM Container depot in Sonaichhari union of Chattogram's Sitakundu Upazila on 4 June 2022. Picture was taken on 5 June 2022.

Two days have already elapsed since the massive explosion rocked the Sitakunda container depot on Saturday night, leaving 41 dead and injuring over 200, but no case has been filed yet over the incident.

Chattogram district police superintendent SM Rashidul Haque on Monday evening told Prothom Alo that "Our work is underway".

When asked, Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Kalam told Prothom Alo that no case has been lodged yet. However, a case will be filed.

Meanwhile, locals and the relatives of the victims have demanded justice for the incident. They said this kind of catastrophe will take place repeatedly if justice is not ensured.

A huge explosion occurred at BM container depot at Sitakunda of Chattogram, following a fire on Saturday night.

At least 41 people including nine firefighters have been killed and over 200 people sustained injuries in the incident. The injured have been undergoing treatment in Dhaka and Chattogram.

