Chattogram depot fire: No case filed yet yet

When asked, Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Kalam told Prothom Alo that no case has been lodged yet. However, a case will be filed.
Meanwhile, locals and the relatives of the victims have demanded justice for the incident. They said this kind of catastrophe will take place repeatedly if justice is not ensured.
A huge explosion occurred at BM container depot at Sitakunda of Chattogram, following a fire on Saturday night.
At least 41 people including nine firefighters have been killed and over 200 people sustained injuries in the incident. The injured have been undergoing treatment in Dhaka and Chattogram.