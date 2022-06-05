Chemical fumes make breathing difficult, eyes turn red

Extinguishing chemical fire requires special methods and the firefighters were struggling to bring the blaze under control through the conventional methods of spraying water.
In the morning, some of them were seen taking a break, exhausted from hours of frantic efforts. But the fire was not allowing them to relax for long and they were joining the fellow firemen after short breaks.
A massive explosion shattered the BM Container Depot at Keshabpur of Sitakunda in Chattogram around 10:45 pm on Saturday. Some 32 people were found to have burnt to death in the explosion, said Chattogram Medical College Hospital Director Brig Gen Shamim Hasan.
According to the Fire Service sources, 183 firemen of 23 Fire Service units from Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla have been trying to bring the fire under control for over 12 hours. Of them, five firefighters lost their lives while carrying out rescue operations.
An exhausted Wasi Azad, a warehouse inspector of Chattogram Fire Service, was sitting in the eastern block of the depot on Sunday morning. His eyes were red due to the toxic chemical fumes. Tears were running from his right eye.
He presumed that the depot authorities initially tried to extinguish the fire on their own, instead of calling the fire service. But they failed and called the fire service when the situation went out of their control.
Three firefighting units rushed to the spot and started dousing the blaze. But they all suffered from the subsequent explosions in the chemical-filled containers, he said.
Later, other firefighting units joined the rescue operations around 12:30am, he said during a conversation with Prothom Alo.
During a visit to the spot in the morning, many fire-extinguishing cylinders were found scattered on the open space. A 600-meter tin-shed structure suffered massive damages from the explosion. Several teams were trying to douse the flames in the containers by spraying water.
Inspecting the spot in the morning, Brig Gen Main Uddin, director general of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told the media that it is quite impossible to bring such chemical fire under control merely by spraying water. This is why the firefighters were struggling.
“The firefighters are working relentlessly. An engineering team of the Bangladesh Army joined the rescue operation,” he said, adding that a five-member body was also formed to look into the accident.