Chevron concludes community-based Jibika project

A closing event of the Jibika project, a collaboration between Chevron and BRAC, was held recently at BRAC Centre in Dhaka.

Representatives of the Bangladesh government, BRAC, Chevron, BRAC USA, IDEA, IDE and Sharbik Gram Unnoyon Shomobay Shomiti Ltd were present on the occasion.

The project has been operating since October 2015 in areas adjacent to Chevron-operated gas fields in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj districts, Chevron said in a release.