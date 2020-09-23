Chhatra Odhikar Parishad convener Mamun suspended over rape allegation

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a platform floated for quota reform movement, has suspended its convener Hasan Al Mamun from his post after a Dhaka University student filed a rape case against him and others.

The student body also formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the allegation.

The committee, consisting of the platform’s DU unit president Bin Yamin Mollah, central committee’s joint conveners Tareque Rahman and Rafia Sultana, has been asked to submit their report within 48 hours.

A press release signed by the platform's joint convener Rashed Khan disclosed this information on Wednesday.

Rashed Khan told Prothom Alo that they launched the probe body around 6:00pm today and relieved Mamun from his post.

The press release also said the student body has remained vocal to establish the people's rational and just rights since its beginning.

It has always been vocal against all kinds of discrimination and violence against the women, said the press release adding that Mamun has been relieved for the sake of proper investigation.

A DU student on Sunday and Monday filed two cases against some quota reform leaders including former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur and Hasan Al Mamun alleging them of raping and abetting in rape.

