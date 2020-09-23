Chhatra Odhikar Parishad convener Mamun suspended over rape allegation

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a platform floated for quota reform movement, has suspended its convener Hasan Al Mamun from his post after a Dhaka University student filed a rape case against him and others.

The student body also formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the allegation.

The committee, consisting of the platform’s DU unit president Bin Yamin Mollah, central committee’s joint conveners Tareque Rahman and Rafia Sultana, has been asked to submit their report within 48 hours.