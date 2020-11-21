Chiefs of three services meet PM Hasina

She particularly thanked the chief of army staff and every member of Bangladesh Army for standing beside people by checking the outbreak of coronavirus and raising public awareness about the pandemic.



The PM also thanked the chief of naval staff, the chief of air staff, each member of the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force for their humanitarian works, including emergency evacuation of COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.



She said the Awami League government has taken all steps in the last 12 years to build the Armed Forces as capable to face geopolitical and military challenges of the 21st century.



Hasina assured them of continuing all sorts of assistance from the government to develop the Armed Forces.



She said the government has been implementing reconstitution and modernisation programmes of the three forces in phases in line with the Forces Goal 2030 following the defence policy of the greatest Bengali of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



