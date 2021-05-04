Child drowns in Bogura

A 4-year-old child on Monday drowned in Bogura’s Nandigram upazila, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Soraiya Khatun, the daughter of Firoz Hossain of Pathan village.

Chairman of Thalta Majgram Union Parishad of Nandigram Upazila Abdul Matin said Soraiya had come to visit her grandmother’s house in Agapur village of the upazila.

According to the locals, the child went to play by the pond next to the house.

The family members didn’t notice her going.

Later, Soraiya’s body was found floating in the pond when family members recovered the body.