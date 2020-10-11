China concerned at delay in Rohingya repatriation





On 16 January, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a document on "Physical Arrangement", which was supposed to facilitate the return of Rohingyas to their homeland.



The foreign minister said those involved in the killing of a Chinese citizen will be brought to justice.



"The government is very active about it. Two persons, including the key accused, are already arrested," Momen conveyed the ambassador.



Earlier, the Chinese embassy condemned the brutality saying "So saddened to learn that a Chinese national was stabbed to death by a mugger near the construction site of Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge over Kocha river in Pirojpur's Sadar upazila this evening. We condemn the brutality."



The foreign minister requested the Chinese government to renew visas for the Bangladeshi students who study in China but got stuck here due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Chinese ambassador assured of taking a decision in this regard soon by the Chinese government.



Ambassador Jiming said visas are being issued for family reunion and businesspeople.



The ambassador thanked president Abul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina for sending congratulatory messages marking the Bangladesh-China diplomatic relations.



He also handed over a letter to Momen written by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi thanking Momen for terming Hongkong an issue of China's internal affairs.



Momen reiterated Bangladesh's support towards 'One China Policy'.

