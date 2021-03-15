China offers Bangladesh 100000 doses of Covid vaccines

China on Monday offered to provide 100,000 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh for emergency use.



Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming made this offer when he met prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganobhaban in the morning, reports UNB.



"The Chinese ambassador offered to provide 100,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine for emergency use," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.



At the time, a mural of Bangabandhu was provided to the prime minister as gift from the Chinese embassy.

