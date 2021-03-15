China offers Bangladesh 100000 doses of Covid vaccines

China on Monday offered to provide 100,000 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh for emergency use.
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming made this offer when he met prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganobhaban in the morning, reports UNB.
"The Chinese ambassador offered to provide 100,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine for emergency use," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.
At the time, a mural of Bangabandhu was provided to the prime minister as gift from the Chinese embassy.
Li Jiming also conveyed a greeting message from Chinese president Xi Jinping to the Bangladesh prime minister.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated the gesture of the Chinese Embassy for giving the brass mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.
PM's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus was present at the time.