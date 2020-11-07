China sees no problem with India's involvement in repatriation process

China's foreign minister Wang Yi recently discussed various aspects of bilateral relations with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen. During the phone conversation, he said that trilateral discussions concerning Rohingya repatriation would resume in Beijing once the Myanmar election was over.

Speaking on the matter to Prothom Alo at his office on Thursday, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said that talks on Rohingya repatriation had been stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as Myanmar's elections. Bangladesh hoped that a new government would be installed through peaceful elections on the 8 November. Then repatriation talks could resume. Requests had been made to China in this regard and China is in regular contact with Myanmar.

At a conference for assisting Rohingyas, organised in October by four donors including the US, state minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam stressed the need to create circumstances conducive for Rohingya repatriation. He said it was important for ASEAN countries, other countries neighbouring Myanmar, and the concerned UN agencies to create confidence among the Rohingyas so that they are willing to return.