Chinese citizen dies after falling from a ship in Chattogram

According to Chattogram Port sources, the Panamanian flag-carrying ship 'Mykers Jakarta' brought the goods to the outer port of Chattogram on Thursday. On Friday morning, the ship's crew Hu Haikiang fell into the sea while the vessel was anchoring at the outer anchorage.

Being informed, the Coast Guard patrol ship rescued the crew and rushed him to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where the physician declared him dead around noon.

In this regard, CMCH police outpost SI Nurul Alam Ashek said, the local agent of the ship is taking necessary measures including autopsy and sending the body to his country in accordance with the international rules.