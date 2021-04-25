Chinese defence minister due Tuesday

Chinese state councillor and defence minister Wei Fenghe is scheduled to arrive here on a brief visit on Tuesday highlighting the “steady and rapid progress” in Bangladesh-China military cooperation in recent years.

A senior official confirmed this to UNB.

Bangladesh chief of army staff general Aziz Ahmed visited China in November, 2019.

General Fenghe was appointed as the head of China’s Ministry of National Defence at the 13th National People’s Congress on 19 March 2018.

The Chinese defence minister is likely to meet president Abdul Hamid apart from his meeting with the Bangladesh Army chief.

The visit is taking place when Bangladesh and China are in a discussion over Covid-19 vaccine cooperation.