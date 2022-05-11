Chinese envoy says no debt trap in Bangladesh

Foreign minister Momen also ruled out the fear of debt trap and said there is no such scope in Bangladesh.
“We’re prudent (while taking loans and its subsequent management). We don’t borrow that much and when we borrow we do it with much calculation,” he said.
Highlighting Bangladesh’s economic strength backed by stronger export growth and remittance inflow, Dr Momen said, “We are capable of (loans) repayment.”
Asked about the situation in Sri Lanka, he said, “Let us see what happens. We’re yet to sit to discuss it.”
On a number of occasions in the past, the foreign minister said there is no scope for Bangladesh to get into Chinese “debt trap,” noting that Bangladesh has borrowed the highest amount from Japan.
“We remain very careful. There’s no scope that we’ll fall into debt trap. We cut our coats according to our clothes,” he told reporters earlier.
The foreign minister said prime minister Sheikh Hasina takes decisions through proper scrutiny and analysing every aspect and in no way Bangladesh should be compared with the Sri Lanka case.