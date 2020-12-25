Christmas Friday

Christmas Day, the birthday of Jesus Christ, will be celebrated Thursday worldwide.

The Christians of different groups in Bangladesh along with others across the world will celebrate the day amid festivity and religious fervor.

They will celebrate the day by offering special prayers, illuminating churches and decorating Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.

Some people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.

But due to the pandemic COVID-19, the day will be celebrated in a limited scale maintaining health rules, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks everywhere.