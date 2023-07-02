DB arrests 4 over police constable’s death from stabbing in city

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested four people from different areas of the capital on Saturday night in connection with the murder of a police constable in Farmgate area in the capital, reports news agency UNB.
“We have arrested four people. One of them admitted to his involvement in the attack,” said Md Golam Sobur, deputy commissioner of the DB (Tejgaon division).
Police are still conducting operations to arrest others and further details will be disclosed later, he added.
Maniruzzaman Talukdar, 45, a constable of Tejgaon traffic division, sustained severe injuries after miscreants stabbed him multiple times on Indira Road in Dhaka’s Farmgate area early Saturday.
A police team took the injured to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where physicians pronounced him dead.