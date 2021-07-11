City

10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation will set up 10 cattle markets in its area ahead of Eid-ul-Azha maintaining Covid health rules and government restrictions, mayor Atiqul Islam said Sunday.

The mayor said this while attending a meeting with the sacrificial animal haat monitoring committee and lease holders of the haats.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, one permanent and nine makeshift haats will be set up in the DNCC area, he said.

To monitor the 10 haats, a 14-member committee has already been formed including 12 councillors, 2 veterinary officers, where ward-19 councillor Md Mofizur Rahman was made the convener, he added.

Atiqul Islam said, in every haat, 100 volunteers will be appointed from the Shakti Foundation with enough surgical masks while leaseholders will ensure hand sanitizers and necessary hygiene materials in every haat.

Enough number of body temperature measuring machines will be made available at the haats, he said.

Traders and buyers all will have to maintain social distance and health rules in the haat as the area will be under surveillance by CCTV cameras, said the mayor.

The DNCC mayor said, sacrificial animals brought in the haats will also be available online for customers to see.

