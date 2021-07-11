10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation will set up 10 cattle markets in its area ahead of Eid-ul-Azha maintaining Covid health rules and government restrictions, mayor Atiqul Islam said Sunday.

The mayor said this while attending a meeting with the sacrificial animal haat monitoring committee and lease holders of the haats.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, one permanent and nine makeshift haats will be set up in the DNCC area, he said.