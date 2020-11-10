10 hospital staff remanded over death of senior police officer

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed 10 staff of Mind Aid Psychiatry and De-Addiction Hospital, Dhaka on seven-day remand each in a case lodged over the alleged murder of a senior police official, reports news agency BSS.

Senior assistant superintendent of police Anisul Karim Shipon was beaten to death at the hospital on Monday, alleged the deceased’s family.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and investigation officer and Adabor police station inspector Mohammad Faruk Mollah pleaded for a 10-day remand of each.