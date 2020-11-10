10 hospital staff remanded over death of senior police officer

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed 10 staff of Mind Aid Psychiatry and De-Addiction Hospital, Dhaka on seven-day remand each in a case lodged over the alleged murder of a senior police official, reports news agency BSS.
Senior assistant superintendent of police Anisul Karim Shipon was beaten to death at the hospital on Monday, alleged the deceased’s family.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and investigation officer and Adabor police station inspector Mohammad Faruk Mollah pleaded for a 10-day remand of each.
The 10 accused are -- hospital marketing manager Arif Mahmud Joy, coordinator Redwan Sabbir, chef Md Masud, pharmacist Md Tanvir Hasan, and ward boys Jobayer Hossain, Md Tanim Mollah, Sajib Chowdhury, Asim Chandra Paul, Md Liton Ahamed, and Md Saiful Islam Palash.
The IO in his remand plea said the accused were amassing money for a long by running the unauthorised hospital.
“The victim was brought to the hospital at around 11.30am on 9 November for mental treatment, but no physician was present at that time. The accused took the victim to the observation room on the second floor of the hospital by force. They beat him repeatedly there. At one stage, couple of them pinned him on the ground and thrashed him on head and shoulder. They tied the victim with a scarf,” the IO said.
ASP Shipon became senseless and when his relatives took him to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the attending physician there declared him ‘brought dead’.
ASP Shipon’s father filed the case with Adabor police station in the capital against 15 people. Police, after scrutinising the CCTV footages of the hospital, arrested 10 people so far.