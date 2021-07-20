10 teams to monitor removal of sacrificial animal waste in DSCC

A central control room has been set up at the Shitalakkha Hall of Nagar Bhaban to supervise the waste removal activities.
People of Dhaka South can contact the control room through the number 01709900888 up to 24 July.
Also, around 385 heavy and light vehicles have been prepared, and the places of sacrifice will be decontaminated by 12 water carts sprinkling water mixed with antiseptic liquid and bleaching.
Five thousand five hundred cleaners will be engaged in keeping the environment clean.
Also, special bags will be distributed among the DSCC residents to store and dispose of the waste.
To protect the environment, about 30 tonnes of bleaching powder and 1,800 litres of liquid disinfectant will be sprayed in the designated places.