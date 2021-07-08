1077 people detained for defying restrictions

While the nation gasps for breath on one side, Dhaka streets are gradually returning to its usual busy traffic and crowds on the other, even more so after the reopening of banks on Monday.

As usual, the alleys are seen to be more crowded than the main roads.

Going through Mohakhali , Uttara, Farmgate, Panthapath , KarwanBazar, Banglamotor and Shahbag areas, UNB reporters saw increased number of vehicles on streets compared to the last seven days of lockdown.

Some of these areas even saw traffic congestion, which was noticeably absent on the first few days of strict regulations.

Traffic Inspector of Mohakhali zone Asaduzzaman told UNB , “ We saw traffic congestion in Mohakhali from 8:30 pm to -11:30 on Thursday morning. Although it has decreased in the afternoon, we believe the same scenario will return in the evening after offices close today.”

“However many vehicles have been fined as they failed to provide satisfactory reasons for coming out,” he added.