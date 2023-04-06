Banga Bazar fire: 300 accused of attacking police

Police on Thursday filed a case with Bangshal police station, accusing 250-300 unidentified people of attacking and obstructing the police during the devastating fire in Banga Bazar in Dhaka, reports UNB.
Sub Inspector (SI) Israfil Hawlader of Bangshal police station filed the case as the plaintiff.
A massive fire broke out at the Banga Bazar Shopping Complex in Dhaka on Tuesday morning and it spread to some other nearby markets, burning several thousand shops, mainly readymade garment and footwear stores, to ashes.
During the fire, several hundred people attacked the headquarters of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and the fire fighters. When the police tried to resist them, the police were also attacked.