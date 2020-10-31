2 admitted to burn unit as slum catches fire in capital

Two people suffered burn injuries while at least 84 shanties gutted at a fire in Natunbazar slum of Kalyanpur in the capital on Friday night.

Mirpur police station sub inspector Saddam Hossain told Prothom Alo that at least 84 shanties were gutted in the fire that broke out around 10:00pm on Friday. Two people, sustained burn injuries in the fire, have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.