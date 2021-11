Two cases were lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA) on allegation of spreading false information and fabricated photo against information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on social media, Facebook, reports BSS.

Former joint secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central committee, Omar Faruk Shiblu, and former organising secretary of Rangunia upazila unit BCL, Md Ali Shah, filed the cases with Sutrapur police station in the capital city, said a press release.