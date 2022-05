Two people were killed in road crashes in Darussalam and Jatrabari areas of the city on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Abu Siddique, 52, of Bandarban district, and Shihab, 21, of Narayanganj district.

At Darussalam, Abu Siddique was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road at night and fell on the road.