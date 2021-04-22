2 more top Hefazat leaders arrested

Two more top leaders of Islamist hardliner, Hefazat-e-Islam, were arrested from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Maulana Khurshid Alam Kasemi, nayeb-e-ameer of Khilafat Majlish and vice-president of Hefazat-e-Islam, were arrested in the evening.

Maulana Ataullah Amin, assistant general secretary of Hefazat’s Dhaka city unit and joint secretary general of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlish, was held in the early hours of the day.

Also, Mufti Sharafat Hossain, joint general secretary of Khilafat Majlish, was arrested from Kafrul on the same day at 5:00pm.