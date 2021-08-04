237 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of the new dengue cases, 231 were reported in Dhaka while the rest from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the (DGHS), 1058 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.
Some 3,683 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 2,617 of them have been released after they recovered.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better. The fatalities had almost fallen to zero at one stage, before surging again in 2018, leading to the severe outbreak the following year.