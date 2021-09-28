2.5m doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh

Senior officials of the ministry, the health department, Central Medical Stores Depot and the airport authorities were present to receive the delivery of the jabs.

“Pleased to announce the arrival of another 2.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine,” said US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller.

This brings the total US vaccine donation to nine million, with more on the way very soon, he said.

These are a gift from the USA to Bangladesh, said the envoy.

“Alongside $96 million, continue to stand together to fight Covid-19,” he said.

Earlier, Bangladesh received over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first phase and another one million doses in the second phase from the US.