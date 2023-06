A youth was killed in a road crash in the capital’s Jatrabari area early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Jakir Hossain, 30, a resident of Dakshin Kadamtoli in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed his death.

He said the body was kept at the hospital morgue. The matter was reported to Jatrabari police station, he added.