3 construction workers die falling off under-construction buildings

Three construction workers fell to their deaths from two separate under-construction buildings in the city's Bhatara and Malibagh areas on Friday, reports UNB.
They were identified as Asadul and his cousin Khairul, who fell off the same building, and Nazrul.
Bachchu Bhuiyan, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police out-post, said Asadul and Khairul were working on the ninth floor of an under-construction building in Bhatara.
They were said to have fallen accidentally and were declared dead after being taken to the hospital, Bhuiyan said.
Meanwhile, Nazrul was working to demolish the second floor of a five-storey building in Malibagh, when he fainted and fell from the building, Bhuiyan said.
He was also declared dead after being taken to the DMCH.
The bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy.
Although Section 7 of the Bangladesh National Building Code (2006) has a section dedicated to safety measures for workers and clearly states that workers should wear helmets and safety harnesses and that all temporary stairs, ladders, and scaffolds should be, substantially constructed so as not to create any unsafe situation for the workers, these are hardly enforced.
As a result the construction sector continues to provide one of the most dangerous occupations in the country.
According to Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Foundation, 163 workers were killed in the construction sector in 2018, the second highest number after transport.