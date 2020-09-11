3 construction workers die falling off under-construction buildings

They were said to have fallen accidentally and were declared dead after being taken to the hospital, Bhuiyan said.



Meanwhile, Nazrul was working to demolish the second floor of a five-storey building in Malibagh, when he fainted and fell from the building, Bhuiyan said.

He was also declared dead after being taken to the DMCH.



The bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy.



Although Section 7 of the Bangladesh National Building Code (2006) has a section dedicated to safety measures for workers and clearly states that workers should wear helmets and safety harnesses and that all temporary stairs, ladders, and scaffolds should be, substantially constructed so as not to create any unsafe situation for the workers, these are hardly enforced.



