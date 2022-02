Three workers were burnt by molten iron as an iron pipe exploded in a steel mill in the capital’s Jatrabari area on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm at Shahriar Steel Mill in Konapara of Jatrabari.

The victims Mohammad Shahin, 25, Mohammad Akter Hossain, 50, and Mohammad Main Uddin, 22, were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).