35 Chhatra Dal leaders, activists granted bail in two cases

On 24 and 26 May, ruling party’s student wing Chhatra League attacked Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP, leaving around 50 injured. Two separate cases were filed against the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists with Shabagh and Palton police stations over the clashes.
Chhatra Dal leaders and activists appealed for bail appearing before the HC on Wednesday. Lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali, Kawsar Kamal and Gazi Kamrul Islam attended the hearing for Chhatra Dal while the assistant attorney general Md Mizanur Rahman represented the state.
Lawyer Kawsar Kamal told Prothom Alo that the HC granted a six-week's anticipatory bail to 35 leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal in two separate cases. After the period, they are asked to surrender before the sessions judge court.