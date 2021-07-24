383 people detained in the capital

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 95,230 in fines from 137 people for having no valid reason to roam around and not maintain health guidelines.
The traffic division collected over Tk 1 million in penalties, from vehicles failing to comply with the curbs in place.
Roads in the capital fell almost silent on Saturday, as law enforcers dissuaded inessential travel on the second day.
There were fewer private cars and commercial vehicles on the main roads as compared to first day Friday.
RAB and army personnel patrolling the streets of Dhaka alongside police were seen monitoring the movement of vehicles and people at check-posts in different areas.
“Though some of the long-distance buses and vehicles were allowed to enter Dhaka through Uttara and Abdullahpur on Friday, we strictly followed a 'no tolerance' policy on Saturday," said traffic police officer Akhtar Hossain.
The few private cars, microbuses and other commercial vehicles that were caught plying on the roads without any valid reason were fined or compounded by police.
A police officer in the Amin Bazar area said, "Some people have been trying to enter the city showing medical documents but most of those were found to be old and invalid."
The restrictions came into force at 8am Friday and will continue till 5 August midnight, unless extended again as announced by the government on Thursday, upping its guard against the devastating Delta variant of Covid-19.
On Thursday, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain told UNB that this lockdown will be stricter than the one imposed last time. Police, paramilitary Bangladesh Border Guard and the army will keep a strict vigil on the roads, he said.
Earlier, the government eased the lockdown restrictions in the country for eight days due to Eid-ul-Azha that was celebrated on Wednesday.