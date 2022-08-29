Compensate Tk 500,000 to Jaha Alam by 7 days: Chamber court

Chamber justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Monday while conducting hearing of a writ filed by the BRAC Bank against the High Court (HC) verdict.
In the hearing, lawyer Md Asaduzzaman and Anisul Hasan represented the BRAC Bank while lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC. On 30 September 2020, the HC directed the BRAC Bank to give Tk 1,500,000 as compensation to Jaha Alam.
Jaha Alam was freed from jail on 4 February after the High Court acquitted him in 26 cases in which charges had been pressed.
The jute mill worker had been in jail since February 2016 in ACC cases for misappropriating Sonali Bank money. The real accused, Abu Salek, is absconding.
Jaha Alam was released after the High Court issued a suo moto order and asked the ACC to submit case documents in the form of affidavits.