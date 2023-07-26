No gathering creating sufferings of people, there could be prohibition in future: DMP commissioner

The DMP commissioner emphasised that political parties must conduct rallies without causing any inconvenience to the public. He also expressed concern that if such events continue to be a source of dissatisfaction among people, there might be a need to eventually prohibit them.

The DMP commissioner was speaking at a press briefing in front of Hussaini Dalan in Old Dhaka Wednesday morning. The briefing was organised to inform media of security arrangements during the Holy Ashura, to be marked on 29 July.

Khandker Golam Faruq said, “We will issue permission to rallies of several political parties after assessing the situation and discussion with other police officials. Holding political rallies is a democratic right. At the same time, ensuring people’s security is the duty and responsibility of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.”