No gathering creating sufferings of people, there could be prohibition in future: DMP commissioner

Police will give permission to several political parties to hold rallies in the capital city, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Wednesday.
He, however, said no one can come with sticks and bag at the rallies.
The DMP commissioner emphasised that political parties must conduct rallies without causing any inconvenience to the public. He also expressed concern that if such events continue to be a source of dissatisfaction among people, there might be a need to eventually prohibit them.
The DMP commissioner was speaking at a press briefing in front of Hussaini Dalan in Old Dhaka Wednesday morning. The briefing was organised to inform media of security arrangements during the Holy Ashura, to be marked on 29 July.
Khandker Golam Faruq said, “We will issue permission to rallies of several political parties after assessing the situation and discussion with other police officials. Holding political rallies is a democratic right. At the same time, ensuring people’s security is the duty and responsibility of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.”
“I would request all the political parties to consider, organising gathering on working days means making the capital immobile, hundreds of thousands of people getting stuck in traffic jam. I request them to keep these things in mind so that they could bring changes in their action plan and shift the programmes on holidays,” he insisted.
Khandker Golam Faruq further said, “I would request people who would come to the rally ground not to bring sticks and bags with them. There could be explosives in them, there could be sabotage. For the sake of security my request to political parties is, conduct rallies without creating any sufferings of people.”