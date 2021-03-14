4 injured as girder of under-construction elevated expressway collapses

Four people, including two Chinese nationals, were injured as a girder of the under-construction elevated expressway partially collapsed near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, on Sunday morning.
The four were taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation and Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (Uttara division) M Shahidullah said the girder collapsed around 10:30am when the workers were working near the airport roundabout.
