Four members of a family, including a child, suffered burn injuries as a fire broke out in a flat at Mugda in Dhaka on Monday morning, UNB reports.

The injured are- Sudhangsu, 35, his wife Priyanka, 32, their son Arup, 5 and Priyanka’s mother Shefali, 55, residents of the area.

Priyanka’s brother Palash said the fire broke out when Priyanka attempted to lit the gas stove with a matchstick in the morning, leaving the four members of the family seriously injured.