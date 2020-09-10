4 suspected militants detained from city

RAB-2 sources said a special team conducted a raid between 6:20pm and 8:30pm at South Bishil area and detained Amit Hasan from in front of Hotel Royal.

Based on his information, the special team detained other three suspects from in front of a tea stall near Hazrat Shah Ali General Hospital under the same police station later that night, said RAB-2 media officer Md Abdullah Al Mamun.

The elite force recovered leaflets, books on extremism and other documents from their possessions.