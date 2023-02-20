Fire at Gulshan building originates from electric short-circuits: Police

Nineteen units of fire service and civil defence brought the fire under control after four hours at around 11:00 pm. Two were killed in the incident.
Police said they had jumped off the building after the fire broke out. Several others were injured in the fire.
Members of the fire service resumed the rescue operation on Monday morning. However, they didn’t find any body there.
Later, Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Gulshan zone went to the spot. Speaking to the newspersons, he said, “We have learned from the fire service and civil defence that the fire originated from electric short-circuits.”
“The agency concerned will investigate whether there was a proper fire extinguishing system in the building or not. Besides, they will also investigate the structure of the building,” he added.
Abdul Ahad further said that after finishing the rescue operation they handed over the flats to the owners through the security guards of the building.
Meanwhile, a five-member committee headed by Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director of fire service (operation and maintenance), has been formed to investigate the incident.