Dhaka Lit Fest to kick off 5 January

This year’s line-up features Abdulrazak Gurnah, Nuruddin Farah, Amitav Ghosh, Hanif Kureishi, Pankaj Mishra, Tilda Swinton, Jon Lee Anderson, Onjali Rauf, Sarah Churchwell, Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell, Esther Freud, Alexandra Pringle, Dame Sarah Gilbert, Marina Mahathir, Joy Goswami, Anisul Hoque, Mashrur Arefin, Kamal Chowdhury, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Marina Tabassum, Syed Manzoorul Islam, Imdadul Haq Milan, Kaiser Haq, Shaheen Akhtar, Amitabh Reza and Azmeri Haque Badhon, among others.
Over 500 speakers, performers, and thinkers representing five continents will participate in the 4-day event with over 175 sessions.
As well as a diverse mix of conversations and dialogues, sessions on science and technology, there will be activities for children, young adults, film screenings, and theatrical, music, and cultural performances over the four days.
Dhaka Tribune and Bangla Tribune are the event's Title Sponsors, The City Bank Ltd. as Platinum Sponsor with British Council as Strategic partner.
Online registration is open at register.dhakalitfest.com. Tickets are available for Tk 200 and Tk 500 and free entry for children under 12. Any updates will be shared through the festival's website at dhakalitfest.com and the official social media page at facebook.com.