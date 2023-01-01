Dhaka Lit Fest to kick off 5 January

The tenth edition of Dhaka Lit Fest, organised by directors Sadaf Saaz, Ahsan Akbar and K Anis Ahmed, will be held at Bangla Academy from 5 January to 8 January this year, says a press release.

The 10th edition will feature Nobel Prize-winning author and internationally acclaimed prize-winning speakers; winners of the Booker & International Booker, Neustadt International, PEN/Pinter, Prix Médicis, Academy Award, Windham-Campbell Prize, Albert Medal, Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, Aga Khan Award, et al.