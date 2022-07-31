HC puts stay order on Shohoz's fine

A bench of HC comprising justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order on Sunday following the hearing of a writ filed by Shohoz.
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection fined Shohoz, an online ticket booking platform, Tk 200,000 on 20 July and asked them to pay the money within five working days.
Shohoz challenged the legality of the compensation on 25 July.
Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam and lawyer Kazi Ershadul Alam attended the hearing in favour of the writ while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar represented the state.
Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam told Prothom Alo that the HC put a stay order on the fine.
Mohiuddin was harassed while purchasing train tickets online on 13 June. Following the harassment, he carried out a month-long protest at Kamalapur railway station.
Mohiuddin expressed his satisfaction with this verdict and said his demands are now people’s demands. From now on, people will be assured that they will get justice if they file a complaint at the DNCRP.
He urged other harassed passengers to file complaints.