500 teams to work to prevent stealing, hijacking: DMP Commissioner

A total of 500 teams of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will work to prevent stealing and hijacking in the relatively empty capital city during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, said DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.

He further said 10 mobile teams from each police station will patrol their areas. In this way, 500 teams from 50 police stations will be formed. Besides, additional 2,500 policemen will be deployed in the city at night.