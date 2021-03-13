51 arrested in anti-drug operations in city

A total of 37 cases were filed with local police stations against the arrestees in connection with recovery of the illegal drugs.

12,000 pieces yaba tablets were recovered and one alleged drug dealer was arrested by the police from Bangshal area on Friday.

Additional deputy commissioner of DB (Lalbagh division) Md Saifur Rahman Azad said based on a secret information a team of DB ( Kotwali zone) arrested Md Ershad Alam Shant (34) conducting raid in Nazim Uddin Road area and recovered the yaba pills consignment from his possession.

In another drive, Jatrabari police arrested four alleged drug dealers along with 100 bottles phensedyl and four kg hemp from Kotobkhali area on Dhaka-Chattagram road on Friday.

The arrested drug dealers are-- Md. Masum, Md. Monir Hossain alias Banu, Md. Babu and Rumon.

A separate case was filed with the police station in this connection.

