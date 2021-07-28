562 detained as vehicular movement, people increase on 6th day

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 1,61,130 as fines from 208 people.
During this time, the Traffic Division collected Tk 1,13,0000 as penalties from 489 vehicles for failing to comply with coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Despite the measures taken by the authorities, people continue to venture out with families and friends in the capital defying the lockdown rules even though the Covid outbreak has turned vicious in the country.
There was nothing different on Wednesday as people were seen roaming without emergency reasons with private cars and rickshaws plying everywhere.
Dhaka wore almost a normal look with an increased number of vehicles and people on the streets. Only the movement of public transport remained suspended as per the government restrictions.
With the spike in Covid cases, hospitals in cities and districts are getting overwhelmed with Covid patients but the lockdown restrictions are largely ignored.
Visiting different areas, the UNB correspondent saw the increased movement of people in different areas of the city including Kakrail, Malibagh, Shegunbagicha, Dhamondi, Mohammadpur, Shahbagh, Kataban and Farmgate.
Even people were seen gossiping on roads and moving from one place to another without wearing masks.
Talking to UNB, traffic inspector of Mohakhali area Asaduzzamn said the pressure of vehicles increased today compared to the last few days.
“In some areas, traffic control is needed due to a rise in the number of vehicles,” he said.
When police stop vehicles at check-posts, passengers show excuses like going to bank, hospitals or for vaccination, he said.
“We’re filing cases and realising fines from those who cannot show a valid reason for going outdoors but people are coming out despite all this,” he added.
Akhter Ahmed, a traffic sergeant of Uttara, said the number of vehicles is increasing every day.