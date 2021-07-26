566 detained in city for defying restrictions on 4th day

He said mobile courts fined 164 people Tk 126,200. Besides, 443 vehicles were fined Tk 10, 21,000 under the Road Transport Act.

Meanwhile, the mobile courts with the help of anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and district administrations conducted its activities to increase public awareness on the implementation of the restrictions imposed by the government as part of tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

A press release said 160 patrols and 16 checkposts of the RAB were conducted across the country. The RAB's public awareness campaign, leaflet distribution and free masks distribution programme were underway to control the movement of people unnecessarily.