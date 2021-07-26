City

566 detained in city for defying restrictions on 4th day

Dhaka
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 566 people from different areas in the capital for breaching the government's directives on the fourth consecutive day of the ongoing 14-day strict restrictions.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of DMP's media and public relations Iftekharul Islam told BSS that DMP's eight crime and traffic divisions conducted mobile courts in different areas from morning to evening.

He said mobile courts fined 164 people Tk 126,200. Besides, 443 vehicles were fined Tk 10, 21,000 under the Road Transport Act.

Meanwhile, the mobile courts with the help of anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and district administrations conducted its activities to increase public awareness on the implementation of the restrictions imposed by the government as part of tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

A press release said 160 patrols and 16 checkposts of the RAB were conducted across the country. The RAB's public awareness campaign, leaflet distribution and free masks distribution programme were underway to control the movement of people unnecessarily.

It is said through 31 mobile courts, the executive magistrates fined 264 people Tk 1,77,800 across the country for violating the restrictions. In addition, masks were distributed to motivate people to follow the health guidelines.

The 14-day strict restrictions, which started at 6:00am on Friday, will continue till 12 noon on 5 August, keeping all types of shops, public transports and industries closed, including imposing restrictions on human movement without special cases.

